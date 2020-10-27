Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kandi Is PREGNANT: New Pic!

Kandi Burress from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is pregnant again, with her fourth child, according to a new image obtained by .

Kandi accidentally posted a picture of her on IG LIVE, showing her holding her belly. And her belly appeared to be pregnant.

Look:

Kandi is already a mother of three. For her last pregnancy, Kandi and Todd decided to turn to surrogacy due to her high-risk pregnancy with Ace.

While attempting to conceive her son, Burruss revealed that she had difficulties with IVF and battled fibroids.

KANDI BURRESS SHOWS OFF HER FIT BODY!!

Her journey with surrogacy has been documented on the current season of the hit Bravo reality show. On the show’s premiere earlier this month, Burruss also revealed that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos was lost.

Burrus is mother to daughter Riley, 17, and son Ace, 3. She is also stepmom to Tucker’s 22-year-old daughter Kaela.