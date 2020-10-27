Home Entertainment Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kandi Is PREGNANT: New Pic!

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kandi Is PREGNANT: New Pic!

Bradley Lamb
Kandi Burress from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is pregnant again, with her fourth child, according to a new image obtained by .

Kandi accidentally posted a picture of her on IG LIVE, showing her holding her belly. And her belly appeared to be pregnant.

Look:

Kandi is already a mother of three. For her last pregnancy, Kandi and Todd decided to turn to surrogacy due to her high-risk pregnancy with Ace. 

