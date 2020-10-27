Ravens sign Dez Bryant to practice squad

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported on Tuesday that the Baltimore Ravens are adding three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad.

All indications are it’s a matter of when, not if, the veteran, who turns 32 years old on Nov. 4, will make his debut with the AFC North outfit.

Bryant hasn’t played an official NFL snap since the last day of 2017 when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. He put pen to paper on an agreement with the New Orleans Saints the subsequent November but tore an Achilles tendon during his first practice with New Orleans. He never played for the Saints and hasn’t been with a team since that setback.

Bryant is familiar with the Ravens, as he worked out with Baltimore in August. Hensley wrote that the Ravens requested that Bryant work on his conditioning when they chose not to offer him a contract over the summer.

Bryant appeared to react to Tuesday’s news going public via Twitter: