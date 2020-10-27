Home Entertainment Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Trump: F*ck Sleepy Joe!!

Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Trump: F*ck Sleepy Joe!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Lil Pump isn’t making much noise with his music, so he’s taken to social media to publicly endorse Trump… because he does not want to pay more in taxes.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 bitch!” he said in a video. “F*ck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n*gga. F*ck sleepy Joe n*gga, Trump 2020 bitch!”

Under Biden’s tax plan, those earning more than $400,000 will have to fork out more in taxes.

RELATED ARTICLES

©