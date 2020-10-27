Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Trump: F*ck Sleepy Joe!!

Rapper Lil Pump isn’t making much noise with his music, so he’s taken to social media to publicly endorse Trump… because he does not want to pay more in taxes.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 bitch!” he said in a video. “F*ck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n*gga. F*ck sleepy Joe n*gga, Trump 2020 bitch!”

Under Biden’s tax plan, those earning more than $400,000 will have to fork out more in taxes.

Earlier this month, rapper 50 Cent endorsed Trump for the same reasons but changed his mind when ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler offered to pay his taxes and sleep with him.

“I had to remind him that he’s a Black person so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” she said.

“I haven’t heard from him yet, but I’m ready to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump. I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I’m talkin’ about.”