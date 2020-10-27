QB Lawrence hints he could stay at Clemson one more season

Perhaps Clemson Tigers superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence is genuinely turned off at the thought of possibly playing for the woeful New York Jets. Maybe Lawrence is enjoying himself at college this fall. It’s possible he made a throwaway comment months before he has to announce a final decision on his playing future.

Either way, his words are guaranteed to generate headlines around the country ahead of Halloween.

“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on,” Lawrence said on Tuesday about where he’ll be throwing footballs next fall, according to an ESPN story. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.” Lawrence added: “No matter where I go — whether that’s across the country or whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year — we’ll work it out.”

A vast majority, if not all, of mock drafts recently updated list Lawrence as the top pick of next year’s class. The Jets, meanwhile, are the NFL’s only winless team after seven weeks and lead the race to “win” the right to draft the 6-foot-6 signal-caller. However, the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings aren’t far ahead of the Jets in the overall standings and are among clubs that would likely take Lawrence next spring if presented with the opportunity.

Last week, current Jets starting QB Sam Darnold spoke with reporters about chatter linking Lawrence with Gang Green.

“For me, it’s out of my control,” the first-round pick from 2018 said. “I’m here to do my best and help this team win games.”

Hanging around Clemson for one more season isn’t Lawrence’s only option if he’s not sold on the franchise atop the 2021 draft order. For example, Eli Manning and his camp famously orchestrated a trade from the San Diego Chargers to the New York Giants after San Diego made Manning the top selection of the 2004 draft.