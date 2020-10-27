Pregnant Sadie Robertson’s Baby Is ‘Doing Great’ Following Her ‘Wild’ COVID-19 Experience

Instagram

The 23-year-old ‘Duck Dynasty’ alum reveals to her fans in an Instagram post that she goes through ‘one of the most challenging things’ as she previously battled with the novel coronavirus.

Sadie Robertson assures that her unborn baby is “doing great” in the wake of her battle with coronavirus. Having gone through “wild” symptoms of COVID-19, the “Duck Dynasty” star offered her online devotees an update on her recovery as well as on how her first child with husband Christian Huff is doing.

On Monday, October 26, the pregnant star uploaded an Instagram photo from her hospital bed. In the caption, she shared, “I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well.”

Branding it “one of the most challenging things” in her life, the 23-year-old told fans, “I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered.” She added, “I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely.”

Before promising to spill more on the experience in the Wednesday, October 28 episode of her “WHOA That’s Good Podcast”, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum stated, “My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.” She further noted that she will be joined by her mother Korie Robertson and sister Bella Robertson for the discussion.

<br />

A number of Sadie’s famous friends were quick to leave positive comments on her post. Alfonso Ribeiro, the season 19 winner of “DWTS”, told her, “Glad you all are feeling better.” Candace Cameron Bure of “Fuller House” wrote, “So thankful you and baby are OK!” Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline Boyer chimed in, “Get well soon sweet girl!!!”

Sadie’s coronavirus recovery came nearly a month after she informed the public that she and husband Christian are expecting their first child together. Breaking the happy news via Instagram in early October, she exclaimed, “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you.”