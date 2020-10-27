Popular photo book app ‘Motif’ updated with easier navigation, express mode, more

Motif is a popular photo book printing service from the company responsible for printing Apple’s photo books in the past. The Motif app for iOS was updated today with major changes to its interface, including an Express Project Creation mode, revamped photo browser, and more.

You might remember that Apple offered a service in the Photos app on Mac that let users choose their favorite photos to create a printed photo book with them. This service was discontinued in 2018, but the company behind it — Motif — still offer something similar on their own.

Today, Motif is announcing a major update to its iOS app that will make it even easier to choose the photos that will be printed on the photo book. Users can now browse Memories and Albums from the Camera Roll through the app, which reduces the time it takes to find a specific photo. The browsing experience has also been redesigned to show larger previews.

Thanks to a new Express Project Creation, Motif brings a new easy way to create your photo book with just a few taps. The app scans your photos and groups them based on location, date, people, and other attributes. Then, you just need to choose a theme and order your photo book. There’s also a new Enhanced Color Selection that lets users create custom colors that can be used throughout the project.

“Motif’s iOS app has always been easy to use, but since we first introduced it last year, we’ve been listening to our customers and have conducted extensive usability testing to help optimize the experience even further,” said Craig Bauer, Global Managing Director of Motif. “With Motif 2.0 for iOS we introduced ways to improve the overall experience, making it more fluid and intuitive. Users will now have improved customizability allowing them to recreate special moments with a few easy taps, during a time when sharing memories with friends and family is of the utmost importance.”

Motif app is available for free on the App Store for users located in the United States and Canada. Pricing starts at $12.99 for a softcover photo book, $27.99 for a hardcover photo book, and $22.99 for a 12 month photo calendar.

It may take some time before the update hits your device.

