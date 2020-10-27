Photos: Neha Kakkar returns to Mumbai with husband Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot during the weekend and pictures and videos from their grand wedding ceremony went viral online. Neha and Rohanpreet looked made-for-each-other in all the pictures from the pre-wedding festivities as well as at their wedding. Today, the couple was snapped as they returned from New Delhi to Mumbai.

Walking out of the airport hand-in-hand, the couple was all smiles as the shutterbugs batted continuously. Neha wore a white and light blue striped co-ord, while Rohan kept it casual in athleisure wear. Check out their latest pictures below…