Phil Collins Demands Donald Trump to Stop Using ‘In the Air Tonight’ at Campaign Rallies

WENN/Instar

Firing off another cease and desist warning to the POTUS, the Genesis drummer and singer also takes issue with the way in which his 1981 song was used to poke fun at the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

–

Lawyers for Phil Collins have fired off another cease and desist warning to U.S. President Donald Trump to quit playing the rocker’s music at his campaign rallies.

The Brit has been left fuming after Trump and his re-election campaign officials apparently ignored a previous legal letter over the use of his song “In the Air Tonight”, and again blasted the 1981 hit over the speakers at a gathering in Des Moines, Iowa on 14 October.





At the time, Collins’ representatives noted that the Republican’s aides had already been warned against violating the musician’s copyright, and now his lawyers at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP are demanding an assurance it won’t happen again – because the 69 year old does not support Trump at all.

In their latest missive, obtained by TMZ, they take issue with the way in which “In the Air Tonight” was used to poke fun at the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the Iowa rally, Collins’ lawyers state, “That use was not only wholly unauthorized but, as various press articles have commented, particularly inappropriate since it was apparently intended as a satirical reference to Covid-19.

“That reference was made at a time when Iowa was suffering from an acceleration of Covid-19 infection. Mr. Collins does not condone the apparent trivialization of Covid-19.”

They express Collins’ “serious concerns” for the “damage” caused to his “reputation and popularity” as a result of Trump’s unauthorised use of his music, and conclude with a simple request.

“Under the circumstances, we renew our demand for immediate assurances that the Trump campaign will permanently cease and desist from any further use of Mr. Collins’ name, performance and music at any future rallies or otherwise,” they write.

Trump officials have yet to respond to the letter, which is dated 23 October.

Collins isn’t alone in urging the President and his team to stop playing his work at re-election campaign rallies ahead of the 3 November election – Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic At the Disco, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, and the estate of Tom Petty are among the others who have taken action to halt copyright infringements.