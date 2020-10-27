Pfizer not yet ready to release COVID-19 vaccine data By

2/2 © . FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City



() – Drugmaker Pfizer Inc (N:) said on Tuesday it was not yet ready to release data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Germany’s BioNTech SE (F:).

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla has said the company could release data on whether or not the vaccine works as early as this month, but the company said in a presentation that the independent data monitoring board which will determine whether or not the trial has been successful has not conducted any interim efficacy analyses yet.

The company also reported a 4.3% drop in third-quarter sales, hurt by increased competition for its off-patent pain drug Lyrica and lower demand for some of its treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer said quarterly Lyrica sales fell 33% to $352 million.

Total sales fell to $12.13 billion from $12.68 billion a year ago.

As the pandemic crimps demand for certain Pfizer therapies and damages global economies, investors are keenly focused on seeing the late-stage study data of the vaccine candidate being developed with BioNTech.