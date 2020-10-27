Pentagon Shared Their Hot Takes

Any K-pop stan would know Pentagon has had a successful career full of chart-topping bops, iconic choreo, and stylish music videos. But have you ever wondered what they think about their own music career?
Luckily, we hung out with the group and had them respond to the same polls that YOU answered just a few days before! Watch the video below to see what Pentagon thinks about themselves compared to their fans:
Can’t get enough Pentagon? Make sure to check out their new song, “Daisy”!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!