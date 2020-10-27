OnePlus just turned into Samsung with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100

OnePlus released two new models in the Nord series — the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 — and there is a lot to talk about. The key takeaway from the announcement is that OnePlus is focusing its attention on the budget and entry-level segments with the new devices, with the Nord N10 5G set to be one of the most affordable 5G-enabled devices yet, and the Nord N100 debuting for under $200.

Unlike the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord, the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 will be available in the U.S. That should be welcome news to anyone looking to pick up a budget phone, particularly considering both phones will be sold via T-Mobile.

The Nord N10 5G has a Snapdragon 690, 6.49-inch 90Hz panel, 64MP camera, and a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The Nord N100 has more modest specs in the form of a 6.52-inch HD+ screen, 13MP camera, and a Snapdragon 460 chipset, but you do get a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

There’s no excuse for OnePlus to not launch these phones with OxygenOS 11.

The phones also offer microSD card slots and rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and while there are a few standout features, they end up feeling derivative. That’s because OnePlus is basically reusing existing OPPO designs and switching out the branding, but my main issue is with the software.

Both the Nord N10 5G and N100 run OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 11 out of the box and not the more recent OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11.

Android 11 was released over a month ago and OnePlus was the only third-party manufacturer that rolled out a public beta program. The beta also introduced OxygenOS 11, the latest version of OnePlus’ custom skin. OnePlus radically changed the look and feel of its UI with OxygenOS 11, switching to a bold styling and a design paradigm that made the interface look a lot like Samsung’s One UI.

OnePlus rolled out the stable version of OxygenOS 11 to the OnePlus 8 series earlier this month, and its latest flagship — the OnePlus 8T — runs the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box. But that’s not the case on the Nord N10 5G and N100, which are being announced two weeks after the introduction of the 8T. Because these phones are running Android 10 out of the box, they won’t be updated to Android 13 — unlike the OnePlus 8T.

This is classic Samsung territory: the South Korean manufacturer is known for prioritizing software updates on its flagships, leaving its mid-range and budget phones in the lurch. Samsung released hundreds of budget phones over the years that ran outdated versions of Android, with a lot of these phones failing to get regular (or even any) software updates.