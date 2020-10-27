One Couple Earns a Perfect Score on Villains Night

ABC

Meanwhile, one celebrity contestant is unfortunately sent home in the new episode of the ABC dancing competition show which sees the remaining couples taking on famous villains.

“Dancing with the Stars” returned with its annual Halloween episode on Monday, October 26. The episode saw the remaining couples taking on famous villains with Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong kicking off the Villains Night with a Paso Doble to Nelly Furtado‘s “Maneater”.

The pair paid homage to Hannibal Lector from “The Silence of the Lambs” and earned a huge praise from judge Derek Hough, who dressed as Jekyll & Hyde. He told her, “You ate up that paso!” Bruno Tonioli, who was a Beetlejuice, added that she was “irresistable to watch,” while Carrie Ann Inaba, who dressed as Pennywise, called her performance “explosive” and wanted to stop “overdoing” her dance. She got a 25.





Bringing up a Dracula theme, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart danced a Viennese Waltz to “Creep” by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole. Bruno thought that the routine was “very, very good” and so “passionate and fluid.” Derek also raved about it, saying that it was the “perfect formula,” while Carrie Ann loved how they interpreted the music. Johnny was given a 27.





Following it up were Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, who opted for a Paso Doble to “In the Air Tonight” by VonLichten. They danced while dressing as characters from “Maleficent“. Carrie Ann told Chrishell that she “executed beautifully,” with Derek saying that it was “cinematic” though he noted that she had issues with balance. Bruno agreed, but he still thought the performance was “very, very strong.” The judges gave her a 26.





Next up, Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, whose costumes were inspired by “Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Next”, danced a Jazz to “Fever” by Beyonce Knowles. The judges thought it wasn’t her best dance with Derek noting that Monica “lost the character a bit in the middle.” She got a 22.





Dancing a Tango to “Psycho” by Intermezzo Orchestra, AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke dressed up in a costume inspired by Norman Bates. Despite fell and hit her head on the floor hard during rehearsals, Cheryl thankfully was able to perform. Carrie Ann was impressed that AJ nailed it although it was a “really difficult routine.” The judges gave him a 26.





Later, it was Nelly and Daniella Karagach‘s turn to hit the ballroom to perform their routine. As he dressed as Freddy Krueger, he danced with Daniella an Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd. Bruno gave Nelly a standing ovation, saying “You killed that Argentine tango!” He got a 27.





As for Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, they danced a Tango to “Take Me to Church” by MILCK. Justina’s costume was inspired by Carrie and Derek loved the “awesome” performance while Bruno noted that she couldn’t “shuffle on the tango.” The judges gave her a 26.





Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, meanwhile, danced a Paso Doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78 as they paid homage to “Black Swan”. Carrie Ann and Bruno agreed that the performance was “breathtaking” and Derek called this performance an “instant classic.” The judges loved it so much that they have Nev a perfect score.





Dancing the Argentine Tango to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish were Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten who transformed into Chucky and Bride of Chucky. The judges loved how Skai came back “stronger than ever” and “killed the routine.” She was given a 27.





Concluding the night were Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, who danced a Paso Doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna as they dressed as Cruella de Vil and Dalmatian respectively. Derek praised Kaitlyn, but Bruno said that the performance “felt slightly rush.” She got 24 points.





Later, it was revealed that Jeannie & Brandon and Monica & Val were in the bottom two. Bruno picked Jeannie, while Derek picked Monica. Carrie Ann made a final decision and she chose to save Jeannie. With that, Monica and Val were eliminated.