Olivia Culpo’s New INC Fashion Line at Macy’s Is a Family Affair

“I love so many of the cozy sets since I just had a baby 6 weeks ago—it’s important to be comfortable with my baby but also able to run after my toddler! I also love the romper because it looks pulled together and the fabric is so soft. The sweatshirt dress is nice for a cozy at home ‘date night’ with my husband!”—Aurora

“My favorite color is red and there are a few sets that come in a bold cherry red color. One set has fringe and another one has an off-the-shoulder detail. It also comes in black and white, and I think they are perfect to wear for the holidays. The leather shorts fit so well and I can already see myself pairing them with black tights when it gets colder. My closet is full of well made staple pieces that I can mix and match and I really tried to pull that into this collection, but we added some flair with cutouts, shoulder pads, structure, etc.”—Olivia

“I love the hoodie jumpsuit set. I am really into different sneakers right now like old-school Nikes, or hightop Vans so I love to pair my sneaks with this set. I feel comfortable but styled at the same time. I also love the fringe robe. It’s so comfortable to wear in the morning because it’s like you are wrapped in a blanket! I love to start every morning with a mediation and this robe has become a staple for that time. I also really love the teddy set because you‘re basically wearing pajamas but its totally acceptable!”—Sophia