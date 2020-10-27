NXIVM Whistleblower Sarah Edmondson Reacts to Keith Raniere Sentencing

While former NXIVM members Mark Vicente and India Oxenberg read victim impact statement’s in court, the former actress says she opted to send a video, explaining, “Keith has taken enough of my time.”

As to how she chose to address the man she once called “Vanguard,” Edmondson shares, “I called him a grifter, a parasite and a liar, among other things, and I think I got to have my final, final word with him. I said this is not a victim impact statement. This is a survivor statement.”

With this chapter now closed, Sarah is able to reflect on how far she’s come since escaping the alleged cult.

“I learned that I’m stronger than I ever could have known,” she shares. “I’ve learned who I am, I’ve learned what my character is, which is so ironic because Keith tried to teach us about character and of course it meant that I needed to leave the group, and help take down the group in order to discover what my true character is really made of.”