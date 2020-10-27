NRL news | Wayne Bennett State of Origin documentary ban, Sam Thaiday swifty theory

Wayne Bennett’s controversial banning of a State of Origin documentary may have partly been a classic coaching swifty, deflecting attention away from his underdog Queensland team, Maroons great Sam Thaiday says.

Bennett sparked uproar when he overruled an agreement with a production team, led by Nine’s Karl Stefanovic, to deliver an unprecedented look at this year’s Origin series.

The project had been approved by the NSW coach Brad Fittler and Queensland Rugby League, yet Bennett said no. The iconic coach has copped significant backlash and that may partly have been his intention, Thaiday told Wide World of Sports, as he shapes a new-look Queensland side.

“This is another classic Wayne move, because we’re not talking about the team, are we, we’re not talking about being the underdogs,” Thaiday said on QLDER.

“We’re talking about Wayne Bennett saying no to the documentary.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Wayne to pull the focus off the guys that he’s got down there at the moment, in that little bubble, in the training squad, and all they can do now is focus on getting ready to take on NSW.”

South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland State of Origin coach Wayne Bennett. (Getty)

While Bennett’s primary concern was avoiding any disruption, he will doubtless enjoy having a dimmed spotlight on his rookie Maroons outfit. About half of the Queensland side will be on debut in Origin I; a daunting scenario yet also one that may be ripe for a classic Maroons ambush.

Queensland icon Wally Lewis said that at any rate, he was not convinced that Origin needed greater exposure. The NSW vs Queensland series is consistently Australia’s biggest annual TV event.

“State of Origin isn’t a game that I believe we need to promote too much, it’s going to promote itself,” Lewis said on QLDER.

“Usually, Bennett in times like this like to have his time to do it his way and not be put under any pressure. He’s been there plenty of times before, he’s been there, done that and he will use every bit of the time that he has available to make sure that he has the players performing at their best, and full of self-belief.”