NRL grand final, Brandon Smith gets seal of approval from NBA star Dion Waiters

Brandon Smith won the hearts of fans amid a trying season with a highlight reel of hilarity. It now appears the US is falling in love with the Storm’s stars antics.

Off the back of Melbourne’s Grand Final win over the Panthers on Sunday night, Smith fast became the highlight of the premiership-winning celebrations.

The Melbourne utility has seen a slew of his finest moments go viral across the nation in the wake of the victory.

But it’s one moment in particular that has caught the eye of the US, more specifically NBA superstar Dion Waters.

The Cheese’s hilarious GF interview

Speaking after the Lakers won this year’s NBA Championship, Waiters — whose nickname is “Philly Cheese” — went viral in a clip in which he said: “You know what, they tried to sabotage Cheese. I’m not Philly Cheese. I’m not Bubble Cheese. Call me double C. I’m Champ Cheese.”

Smith also goes by the nickname “The Cheese” and posted a video to his Instagram account on Monday imitating Waiters’ now-famous message. First, he uploaded a clip of Waiters’ response, then in the next frame — holding a beer in one hand with the NRL premiership trophy in his lap — Smith said, in his best American accent: “They tried to sabotage Cheese. I ain’t no Philly Cheese. I ain’t no Bubble Cheese. Call me double C. I’m Champ Cheese.”

Brandon Smith impersonates Dion Waiters in Storm’s Grand Final celebrations. (Instagram)

The hilarious imitation caught Waiters’ attention, and the NBA champion gave it his seal of approval.

“This is the greatest s—,” Waiters commented, with a stack of crying laughter face emojis.