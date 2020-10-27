Nine-Month-Pregnant Chloe Sevigny Bared All for Playgirl Relaunch

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘American Psycho’ actress posed completely naked, just weeks before giving birth to her son Vanja, in the cover of the magazine’s relaunched print edition.

Chloe Sevigny surely knows how to keep a memento of her pregnancy. The actress, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic in May of this year, posed completely naked for Playgirl while she was nine months pregnant.

On Monday, October 26, the magazine unveiled its relaunched print edition with the then-heavily-pregnant star gracing its cover. The Oscar-nominated actress shot the 21-photo spread back in March with photographer Mario Sorrenti, just weeks before she gave birth to her son Vanja.

Chloe stripped down to her birthday suit in the cover, flaunting her burgeoning belly while covering her bosoms with her two hands. Other images from the spread have her wearing a completely sheer blouse with soft pink socks and underwear.

In an interview conducted in May after her son was born, Chloe opened up about her decision to start a family after dating art gallery director Sinisa since 2018. “It was just something that was supposed to happen, and in my early 40s, when it hadn’t, I was like, ‘I have to sort of actively try and make this happen’ … and then I struggled for a while,” said the “We Are Who We Are” star.

She went on sharing how she became pregnant, “We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home … and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past. And I was like, ‘Wow, this one – he/she – wants to be here.’ ”

The 45-year-old actress and first-time mother also revealed how she’ll juggle her new role as a mother and her acting career. “I’m going to have to work, but I think I’ll just have to pick and choose what that is, and hopefully it won’t be that far from home,” she explained.

Chloe confirmed her pregnancy in January after she was spotted sporting an apparent baby bump during a stroll with her boyfriend in New York City. She announced the baby’s birth in an Instagram post along with a picture of her breastfeeding the little infant.

“Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mackovic,” she wrote in the caption. “Born May 2nd New York City. Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.”