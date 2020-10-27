Nicole Kidman Struggling to Keep Her Young Children Off Social Media

WENN

The ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress admits she found it hard to monitor her kids’ use of technology as she talks about parenting twelve-year-old and nine-year-old daughters.

–

Nicole Kidman is struggling to monitor her young daughters’ use of technology as she attempts to keep them away from false stories about their mum.

The “Eyes Wide Shut” star is fiercely protective of her girls, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, nine, from her marriage to current husband Keith Urban, but admits she’s not as technologically adept as she would like to be when it comes to monitoring her kids’ computer and mobile device use.

“I’m not very techy myself,” she tells U.K. daytime TV show “Loose Women“. “It’s very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it. I won’t let them be on Instagram.”

“I have a 12-year-old right now, who is chomping at the bit and wants to get into all of that. It’s just that constant push, pull. I’d say a lot of parents would say the same thing.”

And Nicole admits her husband has helped her get to grips with the false tabloid tales that used to upset her.

“I live with a man who is really mellow. He always can compartmentalise things and go, ‘Don’t worry about that.’ So I think as I’ve gotten older, that’s become far more a part… before it used to be who I was dating, whether I was dating… I’m probably just far less interesting now. Hopefully it stays that way.”