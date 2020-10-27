Nicola Sturgeon official met Alex Salmond accuser before complaint was filed

One of Nicola Sturgeon’s most senior officials met one of the people who made a complaint against Alex Salmond, the former First Minister’s lawyer has said.

John Somers, who is Sturgeon’s private secretary, is said to have met the individual on two occasions in November 2017, which was before any complaints were made.

A Holyrood committee is investigating how in 2018 the SNP Government handled complaints of sexual misconduct against Salmond when he was First Minister.

Salmond successfully challenged the Government in court and it was agreed the internal probe had been unlawful and tainted by apparent bias.

The bungled investigation, which destroyed the long-standing friendship between Salmond and Sturgeon, cost the public purse over £500,000.

The former First Minister is furious about the probe and how it was conducted.

In a letter from Salmond’s lawyer David McKie to the committee, he noted that the committee had asked why Somers was of “relevance” to the judicial review.

A key part of the judicial review was the process of recovering documents known as the “Commission and Diligence”.

McKie wrote: “The answer to that question is that in the course of the Commission, documents appeared from the Scottish Government which had previously not been produced, despite a Court ordering that they be so.

“Some of those documents confirmed that one of the complainers had met with the Private Secretary to the First Minister on two occasions in November 2017. On the second occasion, another individual was also present.

“The identity of the second individual is not known to us. It was Senior Counsel’s intention to ask that question of the Chief of Staff, Liz Lloyd and the Private Secretary, John Somers, when those witnesses came before the Commission.

“Before either could give evidence, the petition was conceded by the Scottish Government.”

Complaints were made to the Scottish Government about Salmond in January 2018.

In the same letter, McKie accused the Government of intending to hand over “irrelevant” documents that are concerned with the substance of the allegations.

McKie wrote: “Despite that, the Scottish Government seems determined to spend even more public money in a continued effort to publicise those documents and to revisit the substance of the complaints.”

He continued: “The final justification is the Scottish Government now claims that it wishes ‘all of the relevant information’ to be provided. But this information is not only irrelevant, it is derived from unlawful documents, reduced by the Court of Session and outwith the scope of the Committee’s remit. On what possible basis can it be suggested that access to those documents is justified or the information relevant?”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “It’s the first we’ve heard of secret meetings between Nicola Sturgeon’s trusted civil servant and private secretary, John Somers, and one of the people who reported Alex Salmond’s alleged behaviour to the government.

“The government must come clean if Nicola Sturgeon’s private secretary, John Somers, knew of these complaints in November 2017 and tell us about the other official who was in the second meeting.

The Scottish Government has been contacted.