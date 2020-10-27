NFL picks, predictions against the spread for Week 8

Week 7 was a solid week of picks and predictions against the spread. But Week 8 brings some tighter matchups in one of the the 2020 season’s best overall sets of games.

There are seven division games coming up, including a few rematches. There also is the most massive spread of the year on the slate.

Here’s diving into our latest fearless forecast of pigskin prognostications. The odds come courtesy of the consensus of Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Stats of the Week

Week 7 straight up: 10-3

Week 7 against the spread: 8-5

Season straight up: 69-34

Season against the spread: 66-38

