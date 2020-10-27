NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 8 straight up

Week 8 of the NFL season features the renewal of a classic AFC North rivalry with high stakes in the playoff race.

Pittsburgh (6-0) is the last unbeaten team remaining in the NFL. The Steelers rank in the top 10 in offense and defense and have a chance to take a two-game lead in the division race. The Ravens (5-1) have the top-scoring defense in the NFL, and Lamar Jackson leads a top-10 offense. It promises to be a physical matchup and a close game.

That’s not the only good divisional matchup on the schedule. The Seahawks and 49ers renew their NFC West rivalry, and the Bills have a chance to bury the Patriots in the AFC East standings. For those that can’t avoid watching NFC East TV, the Eagles-Cowboys Sunday Night Football matchup should produce drama.

Last Week : 10-3 (before Monday’s game)

: 10-3 (before Monday’s game) Season: 35-19 (before Monday’s game)

With that in mind, below are our picks and predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season. As always, our point spreads are courtesy of Sports Insider.