NFL confirms eight positive coronavirus results among players

The NFL and NFL Players Association confirmed in a Tuesday joint statement that players returned eight positive coronavirus results in the league’s latest round of testing between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24.

Additionally, the league reported 11 positive COVID-19 test results among other personnel.

As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons added players to the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week. Per updated protocols for completing the season amid the pandemic, players and personnel deemed “close contacts” of those who test positive must also isolate even if they don’t return positive results.

The NFL and NFLPA reviewed recent COVID-19 issues within the Raiders that threatened last Sunday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game was flexed off Sunday night to ensure the league could provide a prime-time fixture for NBC, and Tampa Bay downed Las Vegas 45-20 that afternoon.

The decision worked out well for the NFL and NBC, as the “SNF” showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals became arguably the most entertaining game, to date, of the campaign. Arizona defeated Seattle 37-34 in overtime.

Raiders players and coach Jon Gruden are among personnel fined by the NFL since the start of the season for violations of health and safety protocols. The Tennessee Titans reportedly received a fine of $350,000 following a virus outbreak within that organization earlier this fall.