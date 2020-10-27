Nene Leakes To Tyra Banks: I Thought You & I Were Cool Girl

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has responded to reports that Tyra Banks has banned housewives from the show.

“Tyra, I thought you and I were cool girl. I was on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ before you was. Okay?” she says in the video.

“I also think that, for real, this is no joke, but as a business person she should want to have people like ‘Housewives’ on the show because people are always talking about them, right? Then they can talk about them over on that platform and it be a good thing for both parties. But you know, I don’t know if she said it for sure, but just in case she did I just wanted to touch on that,” she adds.

After the source spilled the tea on Tyra’s ban, a rep for the model released a statement denying that Tyra had banned the Bravo ladies.