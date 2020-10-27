NBA YoungBoy Investigated For Allegedly Pistol-Whipping Texas Man!!

NBA YoungBoy is in hot water again — this time, cops say he pistol-whipped a man in Texas.

According to TMZ, a spokesperson from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told them that on Oct. 5, a man and his girlfriend went to a studio to work with YoungBoy when security told them no women were allowed.

After the girlfriend left, the man says he was attacked in the YoungBoy’s crew in the parking garage. They allegedly put a bag over his head jump him before they pistol-whipped him. Once the hood was off, he saw the rapper. They also showed him a body bag and told him it was meant for him.

YoungBoy then called his manager and told him that they had the man, but the manager directed him to let him go because he had just beat a case.

The alleged victim then went home before he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.