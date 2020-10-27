Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill expected to opt out, prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported on Tuesday that Mississippi State Bulldogs star running back Kylin Hill, a 2019 first-team All-SEC selection, is expected to opt out of the remainder of the college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hill tallied 58 rushing yards on 15 carries over the first three games of the season but missed last Saturday’s loss to the Texas A,amp;M Aggies because of a suspension for what ESPN’s Chris Low and Alex Scarborough referred to as an undisclosed reason. He also added 23 catches for 237 receiving yards and a touchdown over what will be his only contests of the campaign.

Zenitz added that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hinted on Monday that Hill remained unavailable ahead of this Saturday’s game against the No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Hill bolstered his pro stock when he rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 scores last year. Charlie Campbell of Walter Football projects Hill will be selected in the second or third round of next year’s draft.

“Hill played well for the Bulldogs, showing power and quickness, but they struggled to help Hill find good running lanes in a number of games in 2019,” Campbell explained. “He has starting potential for the NFL and could stand to improve his receiving ability for the next level. Working with new head coach Mike Leach could really improve Hill’s pass-catching talent.”