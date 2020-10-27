Missing Rapper Kent Won’t Stop Found Dead in Friend’s Car Trunk

Instagram

Body of the 25-year-old rapper from Virginia, whose real name is Brian Trotter, was already beginning to decompose when authorities found it being wrapped in a fabric sheet in the towed car.

Brian Trotter a.k.a. Kent Won’t Stop has been found dead in a car trunk. The 25-year-old aspiring rapper’s body was discovered by authorities in the trunk of his friend Robert Avery Coltrain’s car after he went missing earlier this month.

The body was found after the car was involved in a car crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami on Sunday afternoon, October 25. Miami-Dade police, who responded to the crash, arrived to tow the car to a nearby shopping mall, but they became suspicious of Robert as officers smelled a “foul odor” and spotted flies buzzing around inside the silver Acura.

Robert was then asked to remove his belongings from the car, which included a gun case. Troopers opened the trunk and found Brian’s body “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition.”

An autopsy has been performed on Brian’s body and determined that he was shot several times, resulting in his death. Robert, who had been friends with the victim for more than a decade, was arrested and charged with illegal transport of human remains and second-degree murder. Motive for the killing wasn’t immediately released.

Brian was last seen leaving his house with Robert on October 17. At the time, Robert picked up the aspiring hip-hop star from his home in Triangle, Virginia, where he lived with his father. The two friends said they were going to “take pictures” in Washington, DC, but Brian never returned home.

The family filed a missing-persons report and called Robert, who reportedly gave them conflicting explanations. Brian’s father said Robert claimed he’d dropped his pal off in Washington and that another friend picked him up.

“No one can understand what happened,” Brian’s father, whose name is also Brian Trotter, told the Miami Herald. “Hopefully, police can shed a light on what made a friend of over 10 years decide to commit something like that.”