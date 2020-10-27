Milano Responds To A Fan Who Asked Why Meek Mill Left Her

Since Meek Mill and his second child’s mother Milano split up, Milano has certainly attempted to distance herself from her famous ex.

It was just a few months ago, Milano had to put a troll in check for suggesting she was only famous for being Meek’s baby mama. After all, sis is a whole business woman.

While Milano has been relatively quiet since her breakup with Meek Mill, that doesn’t stop fans from bugging the both of them about their failed relationship.

Like today, for example, all Milano did was upload a video of the dinner she made when a fan asked her about Meek.

“Help us figure out why Meek would leave you,” the fan asked in response to her seafood dinner.

Milano’s cryptic response had people wondering if she was being sarcastic or just plain petty.

Milano responded by saying, “cuz I ain’t s**t, I ain’t gon’ be s**t and I don’t have s**t.”

Her comment was similar to a line of Tupac’s character Bishop in the film “Juice.”

While many people interpreted her comment as sarcasm, others wondered if this is something Meek has directly told her.

Meek Mill confirmed their split in late July, shortly after she gave birth to their son. Their relationship was already pretty private and it low-key took forever for Meek to confirm that was his boo. In fact, he waited ’til her baby bump was bumping and people rumored him to be the father.

It seems Meek has moved on though. Just last week, he was lusting over LisaRaye after she announced she’d be creating an OnlyFans account.

As far as Milano’s move-on game, we’ll have to keep you posted.

