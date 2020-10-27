Milan Harris Says Meek Mill Dumped Her Because She ‘Ain’t S**t’

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision

The fashion designer responds to people who wonder why the ‘Going Bad’ rapper decided to leave her after she posts on Instagram a video of her dinner that she cooks herself.

–

It’s been a while since Meek Mill and Milan Harris decided to go their separate ways, but there are apparently still people that wonder why the rapper would leave someone like her. Well, it looks like they now have the answer from the fashion designer herself.

Milan shared on Instagram over the weekend a video of her dinner that included delicious seafood fried rice wrapped in a pita bread. It was such an appetizing meal, prompting one of her followers to ask why Meek would leave her when she’s that good at cooking. Surprisingly enough, she gave a response to the said follower.

In an answer to the user who said, “Help us figure out why Meek would leave you,” Milan replied, “Cuz I ain’t s**t, I ain’t gonna be s**t and I don’t have s**t.”

<br />

It’s unclear when Meek and Milan started dating, though rumors started swirling last year. Later in December, Milan confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child together while holding a fashion show while the “Going Bad” rapper confirmed that the child is his months later.

Milan gave birth to the little bundle of joy back in May, before Meek revealed that they had split in July. He said at the time, “Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents. We still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding.”

On the other hand, Milan refused to share details about their breakup at the time and chose to shine light on the killing of Breonna Taylor instead. “I’d never address my private life, publicly but I just felt the need to say,” she said through an Instagram post. “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”