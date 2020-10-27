Midnight celebrations as restrictions ease

Melburnians have flocked to bars and restaurants tonight in a celebration of the four-month coronavirus lockdown lifting at midnight.

“I now officially declare Melbourne restaurants open for business,” Angus and Bon steakhouse owner Liam Ganley said as he cut a ribbon to cheers, confetti and applause.

The Chapel Street Precinct’s official Facebook page posted at 11pm that it was “buzzing already”.

“People tooting their horns, pretending to give each other high fives (COVIDSafe version).

“The future is exciting.”

reporter Elisabeth Moss said champagne was on ice for some businesses ready to fling open their doors.

“The venues we’ve spoken to say they’re already at COVID capacity for tonight. That means that come midnight, many of them will have 20 people seated, at a distance, having dinner, enjoying a drink again,” she said.

Mr Ganley told .com.au earlier the response from customers had been “crazy”.

“We have been inundated since yesterday,” he said.

“We are just trying to juggle everything. Everyone is just scrambling to get a table.”

Hotels and restaurants still are subject to strict customer limitations and must abide by COVID-safe regulations.

Retailers across the city also welcomed back loyal clientele as the clock struck midnight.

Kmart plans to stay open for hours, and Spotlight doesn’t plan to close until 8pm.

At Chapter One, a women’s clothing boutique in Ivanhoe, in Melbourne’s northeast, family and friends gathered to pop the champagne, raise a glass, and share a few snacks.

“It’s been a long without having your best customers through the door,” Jacqui Bonnett told .

“We’ve really missed them.”

End to Melbourne lockdown – how the Third Step will roll out in Victoria

