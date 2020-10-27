Marcus Spears: Tom Brady is NFL MVP so far

Spears acknowledged that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also have solid cases but warned “don’t forget TB12 in Tampa is firmly in this MVP conversation based on the way he’s playing.”

The idea of a 43-year-old quarterback winning MVP may sound absurd, but it’s tough to argue against Spears in this case. After a couple of rough games early in the season, Brady has been phenomenal in bringing the Tampa offense to the next level. The Bucs have scored at least 38 points in three of the last four weeks.

His great play has led to wins, with the Bucs currently sitting at first place in the NFC South despite a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Spears is also right that Wilson and Rodgers both have strong MVP cases, though Wilson’s case may have been damaged after a three-interception loss to the Cardinals while Rodgers was thoroughly outplayed by Brady when the Packers loss to the Bucs.