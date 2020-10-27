Marc Anthony’s Rep Puts Evelyn Lozada Dating Rumors to Rest

Instagram

The reality TV star first sparked the speculation after she posted a series of Instagram pictures which saw her stay in a luxurious mansion that resembled Anthony’s $19M estate in Miami.

No, Marc Anthony is not dating Evelyn Lozada. A representative for the singer and actor put the romance speculation to rest after the “Basketball Wives” star’s Instagram posts led people to suspect that there’s something going on between the two.

His rep explained to Page Six on Tuesday, October 27 made it clear that Marc and Evelyn did not live together. Instead, the “Vivir Mi Da” singer “simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away.”

Evelyn first sparked hookup rumors after she posted a series of Instagram pictures which saw her stay in a luxurious mansion that resembled Anthony’s $19M estate in Miami. In one romantic post by the water, she wrote in the caption that she’s “so happy” as she smiled at the camera person taking the video. In another image, she tagged her location as “None of Your Business.”

Around the same time, Anthony posted a video shot in the house. The singer/songwriter sat down with Amazon Music to celebrate his new milestone as he reached Diamond certification on his 2013 album. “We have made history with 3.0, the first Salsa album in history with Diamond status!” he gushed.

Evelyn was previously engaged to Carl Crawfold, ending their romance after she discovered that he had been unfaithful to her. Ever since then, the couple has been co-parenting their son together as she made sure that the little would never have to hear any bad news surrounding his parents.

“I have to protect my son, I never want my son to see, ‘Oh ok well mom and dad, I see a story where he [Crawford] did this to her,’ No he [Crawford] did not. Carl has never put his hands on me, Carl has never intimidated me, Carl has never called me b**ches or ever stood over me trying to intimidate me. We never had that relationship,” she previously said.