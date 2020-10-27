Manchester United Ed Woodward gives Paul Pogba a warning over a new contract

With Manchester United tying down their players with a new contract extension being their top priority after the closure of the summer transfer window, the Red Devils have warned Paul Pogba to forget ever receiving the same earning as Alexis Sanchez received back then with the club as they continue to negotiate a contract with the Frenchman.

Sanchez, who had two years left on his contract with the Manchester club, was finally sold off to Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer, signing a new three-year contract with the Italian club.

It was reported that before the Chile international left the Old Trafford outfit he was given a small pay-off having agreed to terminate the rest of his £560k-per-week contract with the English club.

This act from Manchester United have saved them up to £40 million in wages making the club afraid of making the same mistake as they negotiate a new contract for French midfielder Pogba. According to an ESPN report, United’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward and others warned the French midfielder that a huge rise in his wages is not on the table.

Just recently did the Red Devils activate the one-year release clause in the 2018 World Cup winner’s contract, tying him down with the club till the end of the 2021/22 season.

The activation was put in place to help provide more time to the Red Devils as they continue to negotiate on a contract for the France international, who has been included in several bookies while also using acca tips to increase chances of winning. While the Red Devils are keen on keeping and extending the Frenchman’s contract, they are now willing to go past their budget just to tie him down to the club.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Woodward and head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are on the same page of not letting any player break their wage structure in their contract.

It has been reported that the 27-year-old midfielder will be seeing a rise in wages on his £270,000-a-week contract should he agree on a new contract with the club, but will not be seeing a mega offer in the deal.

The ESPN further claimed that the Red Devils are not worried but relaxed about negotiating the Frenchman contract, who could run into the final year of his deal with the English club.

Paul Pogba has, oftentimes, talked about how unsure his future with the Old Trafford’s outfit is, this will then be followed by his dream to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid. This led to the La Liga giants being linked with a move for the France international, having emerged with a keen offer that was turned down by the Premier League club.

Serie A champions Juventus were also reported to be making a move in the summer in a bid to reunite with their former midfielder, but due to the financial crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, they were unable to make a move.

While his contract is still being negotiated, Paul Pogba will be returning for Premier League action as Manchester United will be taking on league rivals Chelsea on Saturday after coming on as a substitute in their 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener.