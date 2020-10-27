Man leaves dozens of water bottles filled with URINE all over the floor of his girlfriend’s bedroom

TikTok users are horrified and disgusted by a Massachusetts college student’s cleanup video of a filthy basement littered with, among other things, dozens of old water bottles filled with urine.

Colleen Cameron shared the video three days ago, explaining that she was moving into the basement bedroom where her older sister used to live.

But Colleen’s sister left the basement an absolute mess when she moved out, leaving behind not just clothes and garbage but at least two dozen water bottles that her boyfriend had peed into instead of using the toilet.

‘When I left for college, my sister took over my bedroom & left me w/her gross one in the basement,’ Colleen wrote in the initial video, which has been viewed 6.6 million times.

So Colleen, a sophomore, was stuck cleaning up the sty that her sister left down there.

In the video, Colleen walks down into the basement, which looks like something out of an episode of Hoarders.

The floor is covered in huge piles of clothes and shoes, and full garbage bags have been left behind among them.

There are several sets of drawers set up haphazardly around the room, all with drawers open and things spilled out.

A dresser is also piled high with junk, while an old cup on the floor has food stuck to the bottom, where a spider has woven a web.

But most horrifying of all is that the floor is scattered with dozens of old water bottles. And while plenty of them are empty — apparently, it was too difficult to throw them out — many are filled with yellow liquid of various shades, which Colleen identified as urine.

Old water bottles filled with pee – dozens all over the floor and hidden under the bed, stacked in a corner. Also some empty water bottles

When commenters asked, Colleen clarified that it was her sister’s boyfriend’s urine, though she didn’t have a reasonable explanation for why he’s do what he did.

‘Why? Not sure, guess he was lazy, which, yes, I know is disgusting. Also not sure why it wasn’t cleaned up beforehand, but here I am,’ she said.

She added that their mother was aware of the situation and had spent ‘months’ trying to get her sister to clean it, to no avail.

Colleen went on to spend four hours cleaning the room herself, throwing out piles of trash and moving her sister’s things into another room for her to deal with.

She also wiped down surfaces with cleaner, used carpet deodorizer, and vacuumed before the room was in usable shape.

Commenters on the original video were revolted by what they saw.

‘WHO IS P***ING IN BOTTLES IN THE BASEMENT???’ one user asked, according to the Daily Dot. ‘JUST GO TO THE BATHROOM?!’

‘Don’t be shy, put your sister down,’ wrote another commenter.

‘No more boyfriend over till he is potty trained,’ said a third, while yet another wrote: ‘Throw away the whole boyfriend.’