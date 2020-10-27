Maggie Grace Gives Birth to Her First Child

Instagram

The ‘Taken’ actress has officially become a first-time mother as she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, her first child with husband Brent Bushnell after three years of marriage.

Maggie Grace officially added mother to her resume. The 37-year-old actress known for her roles in “Lost” and “Taken” has welcomed a bouncing baby boy. The bundle of joy is her first child with husband Brent Bushnell.

She shared on Instagram a picture of herself holding the baby against the bright morning sunrays. “The BEST mornings!” so the new mom gushed. “The shift to parenthood has been the most profound and beautiful experience of my life.”

“2020 is a wild time to have a baby,” she added before revealing the baby’s gender. “We long to offer him a better, more compassionate world, and we want to equip him to make it better.”

She ended her message by urging her online followers to vote in the U.S. Presidential election. While endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, she penned, “Let’s elect leaders our kids can look up to. Please vote.”

It’s unclear when she gave birth, but she took a break in June before returning to social media a week ago. “I’ve missed you guys over this social media hiatus! Hope you’re staying positive and testing negative!” she greeted her devotees.

Maggie Grace married Brent Bushnell in 2017 after a few months of engagement. “The past year and a half together has been so beautiful, we didn’t know our joy could increase!” she captioned her wedding photo. “It’s impossible to sum up how humbled, grateful and joyful we both feel to share this time with family and friends. Thank you all so much for your well wishes!”

Back in March this year when she announced her pregnancy, she wrote, “In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer… Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy.”