LisaRaye McCoy Open to Going on Date With Meek Mill After He Shows Interest in Her OnlyFans

Addressing the rapper’s comment on her OnlyFans account, the 53-year-old star says in the latest episode of ‘Cocktails with the Queen’, ‘Tell him I’m here and tell him to pull through.’

LisaRaye McCoy has reacted to Meek Mill expressing his interest in her OnlyFans account, and it’s safe to say that the former is entertaining the idea of getting to know him more. In the latest episode of “Cocktails with the Queen“, LisaRaye alluded that she’s open to going on a date with the rapper.

LisaRaye was chatting with her co-hosts when they brought up Meek’s comment. “Is he in Atlanta? Tell him I’m here and tell him to pull through. Come through,” she said, prompting Claudia Jordan to ask whether she wanted to go on a date with Meek. Instead of giving a clear answer, the 53-year-old asked how old Meek is.

Learning that he’s in his thirties, LisaRaye then said, “You never know what’s behind the brand. Behind the face. Behind the words. You know what I mean? I find it to always be a geniune attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are.”

Even though LisaRaye never explicitly stated that she’d love to hang out with Meek, her other co-hosts took her answer as a yes.

LisaRaye announced her OnlyFans account last week, promising to post “everything insta aint ready for!” in her “no haters allowed” page. Explaining that she decided to join the X-rated site because she’s tired of seeing haters on Instagram, the star said, “If I could have a place that only MY people come to. Only MY fans, only MY likes, only MY members, only MY people that mess with me…you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page.”

Meek showed his excitement shortly after she made the announcement, responding to the news by saying, “Do they have a vip prices???”