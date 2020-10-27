Lil Pump Supports Donald Trump, Curses Out Joe Biden Over Democratic Tax Plan

WENN

The ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper has endorsed the Republican Presidential candidate and drops F bomb on the Democratic politician in a foul-mouthed message ahead of the November election.

Lil Pump endorsed incumbent President Donald Trump for another term in the White House in a Sunday (25Oct20) night Instagram post.

The “Gucci Gang” rapper voiced his opposition to Democratic nominee Joe Biden‘s plan for higher taxes in the expletive laden rant, telling his followers during the livestream, “All I gotta say is Trump 2020, b**ch.”

“F**k I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden. F**k Sleepy Joe,” he said.

The musician also posted a photo to his account of him shaking hands with Trump, penning in the caption, “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020.”

Biden supports raising tax rates for corporations and people making $400,000 (£307,224) or more per year, reversing part of Trump’s 2017 tax law that reduced the top federal rate for individuals from 39.6 per cent to 37 per cent.

Lil Pump isn’t the only rapper to lend their support to Trump following Biden’s proposals – last week (ends26Oct20), 50 Cent also endorsed Trump, despite acknowledging that the president “doesn’t like Black people,” citing tax reasons for his support of the current POTUS.

However. he has since shifted his support, writing in a later post, “F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him… For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL (Laugh Out Loud).”

Fifty changed his mind after being called out by his ex Chelsea Handler. She told Jimmy Fallon, “I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”