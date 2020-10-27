Life in jail for Eastern Cape man who shot and killed ex-girlfriend, wounded her new boyfriend

An Eastern Cape man will spend life in jail for

murdering his ex-girlfriend and wounding her new boyfriend.

In 2018, after several threats, he went to her

home, where he shot her in the chest and head, killing her.

A struggle ensued with her new boyfriend, resulting

in him being shot in the leg.

An Eastern Cape man was sentenced to life plus 10 years’

imprisonment by the Peddie Regional Court on Monday for the murder of his

former girlfriend and for attempting to murder her new boyfriend.

Masonwabe Njarha, 32, refused to accept that

Hombakazi Gaga had ended their relationship and soon thereafter became involved

with Masibulele Gamgam in September 2017, said National Prosecuting Authority

(NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

He continued to force himself into her life and

started calling and sending Gaga messages threatening to kill her.

This intensified and she reported the matter to the

police. The last message in which Njarha threatened to kill Gaga was sent in

January 2018.

Ngcakani said:

On the morning of 22 January 2018, while Gaga was at her home with Gamgam, Njarha arrived unannounced and fatally shot Gaga in the chest and head. Gamgam, who was seated on the couch when Njarha kicked the door open, jumped on him as he was shooting at Gaga. A struggle ensued between the two men for the firearm [and] Njarha shot Gamgam [in] the leg.

The prosecutor in the case Mzameli Koliwe told the

court these crimes were not only gruesome but heinous.

“Threats made by the accused before taking her

life meant that, when he ultimately took the decision to kill her, he wanted it

to be in broad daylight for everybody to see. He went to her home armed with

his licensed firearm and carried out his plan. The deceased was shot [in] her

head while she was helplessly lying down,” he said.

East London cluster chief public prosecutor Nombeko

Ngxande said: “The hard work by the prosecutor and the investigating team

is commendable. This is a positive blow against gender-based violence.”

