LeToya Luckett Shares A Photo Of Her Baby Boy Tysun Wolf Walker

Back in March, LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker announced that they would be expecting their second child together, and in September she announced the arrival of her baby boy Tysun Wolf Walker. Now LeToya is sharing the first photos of her baby boy.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share photos of her little one, and her husband Tommicus shared some additional photos of their son.

LeToya and Tommicus tied the knot back in 2017, and they welcomed their daughter Gianna Iman Gianna in January 2019.

Seeing as how we are still going through a global pandemic, LeToya talked about how her pregnancy was different from her first. According to BCK Online, she said, “There are so many emotions. None of us have seen this in our lives, and [we] probably thought we’d never see anything like this. “There are so many emotions,” LeToya revealed. “None of us have seen this in our lives, and [we] probably thought we’d never see anything like this,” the celebrity mom explained.”

Like many people that have been pregnant during this COVID era, LeToya decided to host a virtual baby shower and share the experience with her fans on social media. During the baby shower, she opened up her gifts on Instagram live as she shared the special milestone in her life.

Congrats again to LeToya & Tommicus on their adorable baby boy!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

