Lando Norris apologises to Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton

Formula One driver Lando Norris has apologised to world champion Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton after questioning the six-time champion’s talent.

Hamilton claimed his 92nd F1 win at the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s record.

Lewis Hamilton (Getty)

But Norris was not convinced Hamilton’s success was fair, suggesting his car is the real star, not the British driver.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more,” Norris was quoted saying by RaceFans.

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren (Getty)

“It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically.

“He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it.

“Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

Norris had to back-pedal on his comments though.

The McLaren driver took to Twitter to apologise, although he cryptically did not mention Hamilton by name.

“I owe an apology,” he tweeted.

“I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews and, and I haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people.

“I’m not that kind of person, so I know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry.”