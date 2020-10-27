Kylie Jenner’s Surgeries Are Wearing Off: Twitter Says Looks Like ‘Pre-Facelift Khloe’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kylie Jenner has a new face . . . AGAIN. 

Kylie took to social media yesterday, without a filter, and unveiled her new face – which came as a shock to fans – in a bad way. Fans were unpleasantly surprised by Kylie’s new look with many saying that she looks like a “pre-facelift Khloe.”

Perhaps this is what Kylie Jenner’s face actually looks like or maybe she’s in need of a fresh round of botox and fillers but for many of her fans something is amiss. 

Here’s what she looks like now:

