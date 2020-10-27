Kylie Jenner’s Surgeries Are Wearing Off: Twitter Says Looks Like ‘Pre-Facelift Khloe’

Kylie Jenner has a new face . . . AGAIN.

Kylie took to social media yesterday, without a filter, and unveiled her new face – which came as a shock to fans – in a bad way. Fans were unpleasantly surprised by Kylie’s new look with many saying that she looks like a “pre-facelift Khloe.”

Perhaps this is what Kylie Jenner’s face actually looks like or maybe she’s in need of a fresh round of botox and fillers but for many of her fans something is amiss.

Here’s what she looks like now:

To put that in perspective. This is what Kylie typically looks like:

And here’s what she looked like, when she first got her cheek implants put in:

But maybe Kylie’s not too worried about whether fans thinks she’s beautiful or not. After all she’s a very rich lady. In 2019, Forbes Magazine estimated her net worth was estimated at US$1 billion, making her at that time the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at age 21.

Similar to fan’s reaction to Kylie’s new unfiltered look, Forbes took back their coronation of Kylie and in May 2020 released a statement accusing her of forging tax documents so she would appear to be a billionaire. The publication also accused her of fabricating revenue figures for Kylie Cosmetics.