Kylie Jenner Looks Just Like Kris Jenner While Wearing A Pixie Cut Wig

Okay. So. Kylie Jenner just released her new line of cosmetics, called the Leopard Collection, and did a very leopard-themed ad campaign to promote it.
One of the ads features a sequence in which Kylie wears a short, dark wig…seen mostly in silhouette:
BUT. In behind-the-scenes images Kylie uploaded to her Instagram story, she showed the world exactly what she looks like with a pixie cut. And Y’ALL. She is the spitting image of her mom, Kris Jenner.
Like, I know this is technically how genetics work and all, but COME ON. This is spooky.
Here’s a side-by-side for comparison:
And here’s Kris right now, I would assume:
Anyway. That’s it. That’s the whole post. Please go vote. Goodbye!
