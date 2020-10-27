KUWTK: Kylie Jenner Looks Like Beyonce’s Twin In New Ad And Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes!

In an ad for her new leopard makeup collection, Kylie Jenner channeled Beyonce big time to the point that she looks like she could be the superstar’s twin! As you can imagine, the wild video got people talking on social media for more than just one reason!

Did Kylie try to copy Queen Bey for her new cosmetics ad or it was all a coincidence? Fans are not sure what to think but one thing is certain – the Jenner sister looked great!

Beyonce Shines Like A Diamond In New Photos At Jay-Z’s Foundation Gala In Sheer Dress And Billion-Dollar Purse »

Besides, Beyonce was not the only person Kylie channeled in the hot video – she also looked exactly like her momager, Kris Jenner at some point!

In the background, her baby daddy, Travis Scott‘s “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. can be heard while Kylie is getting a dramatic makeover.

Toya Wright Celebrates Baby Reign Rushing’s Four-Month Anniversary With The Sweetest Photo »

Throughout the ad, Kylie also seems to look a lot like her older sister, Kim Kardashian as well!

The clip starts with Kylie rocking a short black wig styled to look just like her mom’s signature hairstyle.

A Big Phony: Mehgan James Faked Her Relationship With Rob Kardashian »

As for her clothes and makeup, the young mogul is rocking a heavy cat-eye and a leopard-print catsuit.

Then, after some cool edits, she can be seen from a side angle, on her knees.

Kylie tilts her head and a long braid falls down and in that shot, she totally looks like Kim K for a second, their very similar curves helping a lot!

After a couple more wardrobe changes, all leopard themed, the camera zooms in on Kylie’s face and she looks shockingly similar to Beyonce in the tight shot!

At this point, she is rocking long, straight blonde hair and that really helps her channel the performer since Bey often likes to wear her hair like that.

Fans could not believe how many transformations Kylie was able to pull off but the Beyonce one was by far the most surprising, most comments being about that.

Advertisement



Post Views:

26