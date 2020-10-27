KUWTK: Inside Kim Kardashian’s Feelings On Turning 40 And Plans For The Next Decade!

Kim Kardashian is now 40 years old, which can be quite a scary age for many adult people out there to enter! But how does the Keeping Up with the Kardashians feel about turning the big 4-0?

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has achieved a lot in her life, be it personally or in her career.

With that being said, an insider report claims to know that turning 40 will not stop her from chasing and achieving even more goals throughout the upcoming decade!

Kim has 4 beautiful kids, is widely famous, has multiple businesses and a massive fortune that is rapidly nearing a billion dollars and yet, she is definitely not done achieving her dreams!

After all, she is currently studying to become a lawyer, just like her late father, Robert Kardashian!

One source dished via HollywoodLife that ‘Kim’s heart is in the work she’s doing with prison reform and her goals for this next decade really center around the work she wants to do to make changes to the laws. This decade will be all about creating her legacy.’

Even though she did not graduate college or law school, Kim is determined to become a lawyer via an apprenticeship.

The main goal at this point is for the star to be able to take the California Bar Exam in 2022, an exam considered to be one of the most challenging legal tests in the country so she’s taking this really seriously.

As for all her other accomplishments, the overachiever is apparently ‘very proud of all she has accomplished with her brand. She has a lot of big plans in store for SKIMS and KKW Beauty. You can expect her to continue to expand and grow because she truly loves creating. But what really satisfies her soul is making a difference in peoples’ lives.’

On a personal level, Kim is also planning to spend more time with her kids as well since they seem to be growing up so fast!

40 really doesn’t seem to scare the reality TV star at all, especially since she is in the best form of her life, as proven by the steamy bathing suit pics she just shared to mark her birthday, proudly telling her followers that ‘This is what 40 looks like!’

