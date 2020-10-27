Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Tweets Are Truly Oblivious

Well, that must have been nice.

Good news, poor people! Kim K is 40!

Kim was feeling extra humbled and blessed (her words), so she shared some snapshots from her b-day party with us peasants.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.

And obviously this wasn’t just any normal birthday party, this was a pandemic birthday party.

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

So, how did she celebrate? Well, here’s how:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

And a brief moment of COVID-free normality.

Then Kim gave us a deep thought about family and friends.

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.

She spelled out their activities: “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.”

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Now excuse me while I count down the days to Daylight Saving Time and the Dark Winter trapped in my tiny one-bedroom apartment wearing the same sweatpants every. damn. day.

Cowabunga dudettes! Ciao!

