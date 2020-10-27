Kim Kardashian Is ‘Controlling Everything’ During ‘This Is Paris’ Filming, Director Says

Instagram

Alexandra Dean, who directed the Paris Hilton documentary, reveals that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star knows very well about which camera angles that work best for her.

–

Kim Kardashian‘s brilliance during “This Is Paris” shooting has impressed its director. Alexandra Dean, who directed the Paris Hilton documentary, revealed during an interview for the film that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was “controlling everything” since she knows very well which camera angles work best for her.

The filmmaker spilled her experience working with the socialite in the Monday, October 26 episode of “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast. “I saw a real powerful, powerful intellect sitting across from me,” she recalled. “She knew exactly what I was saying, exactly what [footage] I was going to use; her mind was way ahead of me. She was controlling everything in that room, noticed everything, saw everything.”

During the chat, Alexandra also revealed Kim’s refusal to be filmed from the waist down. “Kim did not want me to shoot her trousers. ‘Cause she didn’t know that our lens was going to be as wide as it was. So she didn’t want the interview to start until we changed the lens and she knew it was gonna be a mid shot,” the Emmy award-winning journalist divulged.

“She does everything. She’s brilliant,” Alexandra went on to gush over Kim. “And she’s… she’s way ahead of most people intellectually, which is why she was able to train herself to be a lawyer without going to law school, she’s doing the, you know, the, the president Lincoln apprenticeship program for lawyers, which is actually a really difficult thing to do.”

Kim made an appearance in the YouTube Originals film for her previous role as Paris’ stylist and closet assistant. In the documentary, the wife of Kanye West gave credit to “The Simple Life” star for her success in reality series. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” she stated.