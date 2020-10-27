Kim Kardashian Heavily Roasted for Bragging About Birthday Party on Private Island

Instagram

Alongside photos from her 40th birthday bash, the reality TV star says, ‘I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.’

–

Remember the infamous phrase, “Kim, there’s people that are dying”? It appears this phrase best describes what people are feeling right now after Kim Kardashian took to social media to share some photos from her birthday party that was held on a private island.

Some of the photos she posted online included her posing with her sisters and brother Rob Kardashian in addition to a snap of Scott Disick hugging his son Mason from the back. Kris Jenner, meanwhile, could be seen in one picture documenting the bash with her beau Corey Gamble tagging along beside her.

Kim captioned the snap, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.” The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star went on saying that she wanted to spend her birthday with her closest friends and family, so she decided to ask them to quarantine and spent two weeks doing “multiple health screens” before throwing the bash.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

<br />

People were not having it at all, especially since they did this during the pandemic. “Rich people need to be taxed to hell and brought back to earth so that they know they should be embarrassed to publicly share things like this,” one person said, as many other people started quoting, “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” in response to her post.

Even “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Chloe Bennet chimed in, “lol omgg wow this is so genuinely tone deaf even for this family that im surprised, which is cool cause i didnt think anyone could surprise me anymore so thanks guyzZz for making me feel again.” Meanwhile, an individual commented, “Imagine tweeting this as thousands of people are dying and your husband is trying to be a spoiler candidate to help the incompetent, racist president get reelected.”

There was also an individual who said, “I want to yeet celebrity culture into the sun. You could have just stayed quiet. So much suffering right now and this is what you post….” Someone else commented, “how many f**king b***hes are there in your closest inner circle oh my god pack it up you husband drugger.”

Kim has yet to respond to the backlash.