Kim Kardashian Did NOT Spend 40th Birthday w/ Kanye: Report!!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage may be over if the new reports that is hearing are true.
Yesterday the paparazzi caught up with Kim, as she and her family were arriving back into the United States – from celebrating her 40th birthday in Tahiti.
The entire family was spotted getting off the plane at LAX, except Kanye.
KIM KARDASHIAN AND SISTER FIGHT – KIM LOSES BADLY
In the pics, you see Kim Kardashian and her famous clan touch down at LAX where they returned from her 40th birthday extravaganza with her family and friends in Tahiti.
Joining Kim were mother Kris and boyfriend Corey Gamble, sister Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sister Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick, sister Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker and many other of Kim’s lifelong friends.
The group was greeted by bodyguards and fleet of luxury cars and limos.
Here’s how Vanity Fair described her birthday:
Instead, attendees of the super-exclusive event will be picked up next week in the wee hours of the morning and brought to a private jet where they’ll be informed of their final destination. Sources confirmed to the outlet that guests have already been tested once for coronavirus and will be tested again over the weekend to make sure they’ll be safe for travel. An insider added, “All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week. The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.”
Among those chosen few to make the trip are Kim’s husband Kanye West, her mom, Kris Jenner, sisters, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, and her BFF Jonathan Cheban, better known as the “Foodgod.”