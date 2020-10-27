Kim Kardashian Birthday Tweet Meme: Best Reactions

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian West made the choice to share with her millions of followers that she and her family quarantined for two weeks in order to enjoy a private island getaway for her 40th birthday:
Because it’s the internet, people made JOKES:
However, even though I feel poor as heck, the new Twitter meme this post has inspired makes me feel a LIL’ better. Here are some of the funniest responses:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!