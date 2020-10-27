Kiara Advani Sports a Salwar Kameez as She’s Clicked in the City

Kiara Advani shot to fame with her 2019 release Kabir Singh. The film was the second highest Bollywood grosser of the year and saw Kiara’s popularity skyrocket among Bollywood fans. The actress was next seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy managed to score big at the box-office as well. Now, the actress is all set to return with her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. The film is slated to release next month and the duo has begun the promotions of the film.

The actress was snapped in the city earlier today in traditional Indian attire. Kiara opted for a simple pink salwar kameez as she was spotted on her way inside a recording studio.

Have a look at the pictures below.