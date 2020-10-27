Kevin Cash pulls Blake Snell in questionable decision

Kevin Cash pulled one of the worst decisions in World Series history, and his move backfired.

Blake Snell started for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and could not have been better.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was cruising. Snell struck out five of the first six batters he faced. Through five innings, he allowed only one hit while striking out .

Then came the sixth inning.

Snell got A.J. Pollock to pop out, and then he allowed a single to Austin Barnes. Despite having thrown only 73 pitches and being completely dominant, Cash decided to pull Snell.

Seriously.

Nick Anderson entered the game with a 1-0 lead and runner on first. He allowed a double to Mookie Betts. Then Barnes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. And the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead on a Corey Seager fielder’s choice.

Cash also pulled Snell early in Game 6 of the ALCS. They Rays also held a 1-0 lead at the time, and they ended up losing 7-4.

Cash does not like to let Snell pitch deep into games. The last time the southpaw pitched a full sixth inning was July 21, 2019.

Cash has a plan with Snell and sticks to it, regardless of how well the Cy Young winner is doing. Cash is now replacing this man when it comes to a terrible quick hook.